Kansas man won Super Bowl tickets for life thanks to lucky beer run

(UPI) — A Kansas man won a lifetime of Super Bowl tickets after purchasing a winning beer from a local liquor store.

Lyle Randa, 52, became the winner of Bud Light’s “Super Bowl Tickets for Life” sweepstakes after he opened up a 30-pack containing a gold beer can, according to KWCH.

“I had no idea that an ordinary Bud Light run would change my life. This is a dream come true!” Randa said.

He made the winning purchase at El Maya Liquor in Wichita while stocking up on beer in anticipation of friends and family visiting his home, he told The Wichita Eagle.

“I ran up there to pick up some Bud Light,” he said. “I knew they were doing a promotion, but, you know, what are your chances, right?”

Anheuser-Busch distributed 37,000 gold Super Bowl 51 cans throughout the world with each offering the chance at the grand prize of two tickets to every Super Bowl for up to 51 years.

Six other contestants were awarded a pair of 2017-2018 season tickets to watch the NFL team of their choice, but Randa beat the odds again by claiming the lifetime Super Bowl prize.

“That can will never be opened up,” he said. “I am going to make a shadow box and put all my Super Bowl tickets and the can in it.”

He said he plans to put his first set of tickets to use by attending Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Sunday with his wife Amy.

In the future, he plans to share the wealth by bringing along his other family members, including his two sons and nine brothers and sisters.

“I’ve got a lot of years and family,” he said. “They will all have to fight my wife for tickets down the road. I told her I’d love to take each and every one to the Super Bowl if my health is willing. Of course, I’ve seen people my age fall over dead. So knock on wood, it’s a good reason to stay healthy.”

