Kansas man injured in I-35 crash near Cameron

One driver was injured in a two vehicle accident Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 in Cameron.

The highway patrol reports 26-year-old Joseph Kreger of Weskan, Kansas received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital. The other driver, 78-year-old Karen Bielinski of Belen, New Mexico was not hurt.

Circumstances indicate Kreger was traveling behind the New Mexico pickup when it slowed and stopped for traffic. The pickup was struck with both vehicles coming to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the highway.

Damages were listed as moderate for the Kansas car and minor for the New Mexico pickup.

