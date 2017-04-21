Kansas City business owner pleads guilty to defrauding VA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a medical business has admitted in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, his role in a fraud scheme involving disability examinations of veterans under contract for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Eighty-year-old David Biersmith waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of health care fraud and making a false statement to a federal agency.

As the owner and operator of Industrial Medical Center, Biersmith also admitted making false statements about his role in the physical examinations of commercial truck drivers.

Seventy-four-year-old Wayne Williamson, a former doctor who worked as a medical consultant Biersmith’s business, pleaded guilty in January to similar health care fraud charges.

