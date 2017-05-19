Kansas City-area deputy wounds suspect during struggle

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded by a Kansas City-area deputy patrolling a park area prone to vehicle break-ins managed to drive away before being arrested after crashing into an ambulance.

Jackson County sheriff’s Sgt. John Payne says the suspect was being treated later Thursday for the wounds sustained in the shooting shortly before 9 a.m. near a trail at a county park.

Payne says the deputy also was being given medical attention for unspecified injuries.

Payne says the ambulance’s occupants only included that vehicle’s crew. There was no immediate word if they were injured.

Payne says a woman and child who were in the van initially stopped by the deputy managed to flee on foot during the deputy’s struggle with the suspect and were being sought later Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...