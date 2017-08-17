K-9 Zaki to receive bullet proof vest

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office canine Zaki will receive a bullet and stab protective vest as the result of a donation from in the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Incorporated.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Zaki will receive the vest to be embroidered with the words “In memory of K9 Rocco, Pittsburg Bureau of Police” in about eight to ten weeks.

Cox says Vested Interest in K9s is a charity located in Massachusetts, and it is the organization’s mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

Since its inception in 2009, the organization has provided more than 26 hundred vests in all 50 states through private and corporate donations.

