July 4th Fireworks celebration in Princeton canceled

Traditionally, the 4th of July celebration at Princeton draws large crowds each year, however, a news release from the Princeton Chamber of Commerce announces the cancellation of the 2017 Independence Day celebration at Princeton.

A spokesman for the Princeton chamber said the announcement comes because the organization did not receive funding from the Mercer County Recreation Tax Board due to what was referred to as unknown requirements.

Fireworks have become increasingly expensive over the past years and adding to the cost is the legal requirement of hiring a pyro-technician.

The Princeton Chamber notes it has fewer business members and therefore can not bear the expense of free watermelon, insurance, a pyrotechnician, and fireworks.

The Princeton chamber acknowledged many people attend the Princeton celebration because it is also the time of the All School Reunion as well as one of the main fundraisers for the Stacy multi-purpose center.

The Princeton chamber said it chose to make an early announcement of the cancellation of the July 4th celebration so people can make other plans for the holiday.

