Judge rules that Callaway County CAFO failed to comply with state law

A circuit court judge has ruled that a vote approving a state permit for a Callaway County concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, failed to comply with state law.

Judge Daniel Green ruled that because state law specifically requires four affirmative votes, the Missouri Clean Water Commission vote of October 5 should not have resulted in the approval of the permit for Callaway Farrowing.

Judge Green also ordered the commission chairman, Buddy Bennett, to rule at the next commission meeting that the motion to approve the permit failed.

Five members of the Missouri Clean Water Commission met in October regarding the permit for a 10,000 hog farm. Three of the members voted ‘yes’ to approve the permit and two voted ‘no.’ Again, Judge Green ruled state law requires four affirmative votes among the seven members of the commission.

Two of the commissioners, however, were unable to vote on the permit because of Judge Green’s previous ruling when he disqualified the two for violating objectivity after learning that they drove by the Callaway County location back in March.

As of Wednesday, the decision was in favor of the community group “Friends of Responsible Agriculture”, which has opposed the hog farm permit.

Legal proceedings are expected to continue.

