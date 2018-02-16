Judge hands down prison sentences in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Numerous cases were processed Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court with some defendants sentenced to prison, others receiving probation.

Trenton resident Gregory Dee Baecht admitted violations of probation. The probation was revoked and the previous stay of execution was set aside. Baecht was then ordered to serve five years with the Department of Corrections for felony drug charges.

Jamesport resident Breanna Clevenger saw her probation revoked when she admitted to violations of probation. She was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for a drug charge. The time is to be served concurrently with a four-year prison sentence she received when pleading guilty Thursday to a more recent charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Admitting violations of probation and sentenced to prison yesterday was Clyde Vernon Foster of Trenton. He originally was charged with two counts of distributing or delivering marijuana. Foster was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for each count.

Also admitting to violations of probation was Shelly Lynn Gallagher of Trenton. Probation was revoked and a previous stay of execution was set aside. She was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections on a drug possession charge.

Jennifer Dee Rolen of Trenton admitted to probation violations. Probation was revoked and she was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. Her original felony charge involved abuse or neglect of a child.

A sentencing hearing was held for Bradley Steven Wilson – no address listed. Wilson, on a felony charge of property damage in the first degree, was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence runs concurrently with a term issued in a previous case involving non-support of a minor. Wilson was ordered to make restitution of $4,578 for damages.

A hearing was held for Austin Lee Frisbie of Cainsville who previously pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Frisbie was placed on five years probation. He’s to perform 40 hours of community service, and in another case, Frisbie was fined $350 for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Spickard resident Trace Aaron Harvey pleaded guilty to several charges: three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Harvey was placed on five years probation. Conditions include 48 days of shock time in jail with credit given for time served; $300 payment to the law enforcement restitution fund; restitution of $2,168 and 80 hours of community service work.

Trenton resident Jeremy Donald Hamilton pleaded guilty to a felony driving while intoxicated charge. He was sentenced to four years with Department of Corrections. Execution of sentence was stayed and Hamilton was placed on five years probation.

A Princeton resident, Marvin Archer, saw his probation revoked when he admitted to violations. Archer was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Then the court stayed the execution of the sentence and placed Archer on five years probation for an original felony charge of issuing a bad check for over $500.

Humphreys resident Penni Marie Richards pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years probation – including credit for serving 27 days in jail.

At a hearing, Rhonda Renee Howard of Trenton admitted violations of probation. The court continued probation but with additional conditions – one of which is the completion of court-ordered detention sanctions with the Department of Corrections. Her original charges involved two felony counts of drug possession.

In other hearings, defendants Jessica Mae Lotz, Justice Kierra Matthes, Robert Allen Frisk, and Joshua Anderson McIntyre, all of Trenton, admitted to violations of probations. Each saw their probations continued with additional conditions imposed.

For Jessica Lotz, one of them was the completion of court-ordered detention sanctions. Her original charge involved delivery of marijuana. Matthes and Frisk are on probation for drug possession. McIntyre had faced a third-degree domestic assault charge. He was ordered by the court to successfully complete the Maple Home Program.

Devin Allen Robinson of Clinton admitted to probation violations. Disposition is set for June 14th. His original charge is tampering with a motor vehicle.

