Judge awards separate fraud trial for pharma figure Shkreli

(UPI) — Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli will be tried separately from his former attorney on securities fraud charges, a federal judge in New York City decided Wednesday.

Shkreli, 34, the former chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, had requested a separate trial from co-defendant Evan Greebel in the case. The Brooklyn District Court judge on Wednesday said trying the pair at the same time could jeopardize Shkreli’s right to a fair trial.

One reason Shkreli wanted to be tried separately is because his former lawyer intends to testify against him, according to Greebel’s defense attorney. Greebel also wanted a separate prosecution.

At a hearing two weeks ago, Greebel’s attorney said he planned to classify Shkreli as a “liar and a deceiver” at trial.

Shkreli’s trial is scheduled to begin June 26, and Greebel’s at an undetermined later date.

Prosecutors say Shkreli, with Greebel’s help, bilked a former pharma company, Retrophin, out of millions of dollars to pay investors he was accused of defrauding at hedge funds he operated. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Shkreli rose to prominence — and notoriety — in 2015 when he raised the price of Daraprim, a drug used in the treatment of HIV and AIDS, from $13 to $750 per pill.

