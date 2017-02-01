Joplin man pleads guilty in roommate’s death

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A Joplin man pleaded guilty to killing his roommate.

Alexander Sewell entered the plea Monday to voluntary manslaughter and two other charges in the May 2015 death of James Swatsenberg. Sewell was originally charged with second-degree murder but accepted a plea agreement that included a sentence of 15 years in prison.

The Joplin Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2jPUGAl ) the two men were arguing when Sewell picked up a loaded shotgun and pointed it at Swatsenberg. Investigators say the gun discharged and Swatsenberg died at the scene.

Sewell called 911 to report the shooting and acknowledged owning the shotgun when officers and emergency responders arrived.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

