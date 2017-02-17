Job fairs to be held in Trenton next week

Two Manpower job fairs will be held and a Department of Corrections video test will be administered at the Trenton Job Center next week.

The Manpower job fairs will be Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock and Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock.

Applicants should go to the Job Center to create accounts and complete their profiles with Manpower before the job fairs. Those attending will also need to bring a photo identification and their social security cards.

The Department of Corrections will administer the video test Friday morning at 9 o’clock.

Those interested in becoming a Corrections officer should report to the Trenton Job Center before 9 o’clock.

The Job Center will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day and Friday afternoon.

