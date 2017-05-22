Job fairs to be held at Trenton this week

Three job fairs and a video test will be held at the Trenton Job Center this week.

Manpower will hold job fairs Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock and Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock.

Applicants should go to the Job Center to create an account and complete their profiles with Manpower before the fair.

They will also need to bring their social security card.

Smithfield will hold a job fair Wednesday afternoon from 12:30 to 4 o’clock.

Applicants should complete online applications before attending.

The Department of Corrections will administer a video test Friday morning at 9 o’clock.

Individuals interested in becoming a Corrections Officer should report to the Job Center before 9 o’clock.

The job fairs and video test require applicants to bring photo identification.

Like this: Like Loading...