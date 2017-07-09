Job Center in Trenton to hold job fairs

The Trenton Job Center will host job fairs for Manpower and Smithfield next week.

The Manpower job fairs will be Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock and Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock.

Applicants should go to the Job Center, create an account, and complete their profile with Manpower before the job fair.

Applicants will need to bring photo identification and their social security cards.

The Smithfield job fair will be Thursday morning from 9 to 11 o’clock.

Applicants must contact the Job Center at 660-359-5636 extension 15 to schedule a time for an informational session.

Informational sessions will be held every 15 minutes during the job fair.

