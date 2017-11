The Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library in Trenton will hold a free beginner’s computer class.

The class will be held Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 o’clock November 14 through December 12 with the class covering the basics of computers.

Space is limited for the class, and registration is required and you may stop by the library or call 660-359-3577 to sign up.

