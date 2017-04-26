Jewett-Norris Library in Trenton to offer reading programs

The Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library in Trenton will offer the Building a Better World Children’s and Young Adult Summer Reading Program.

Children’s Librarian Charity Halstead says Theresa Cross from North Central Missouri College will give students from third through 12th grade a tour of the college.

Barnes Green House will talk about gardening and planting, and the library’s big program will be July 6th.

She explains the Tiny Tikes program for 0 to 2-year-olds will be held Wednesday mornings at 9:30, Pre-K for 3 and 4-year-olds will be Wednesday mornings at 10 o’clock, kindergarten through second grade will be Wednesdays at 11 o’clock, third through sixth grades will be Thursday mornings at 10 o’clock, and seventh through 12th grades will meet Thursday mornings at 11 o’clock.

Halstead says the library will hold a sign-up day May 20th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and programs will start June 7th.

The library will give each child a time sheet, and if the children read for an hour, they will receive a coin to use in the library store.

She says prizes in the store include Legos, craft kits, tablets, and portable DVD players.

Halstead adds that the library will take later sign ups if needed.

She says the library is also looking for monetary donations to help pay for the library store and the programs throughout the summer.

Donations can be sent to the library at 1331 Main Street in Trenton.

Call Halstead at 660-359-3577 for more information.

