Jamesport woman extricated from vehicle after Highway 190 crash

A Jamesport woman was injured Monday afternoon when, according to the Highway Patrol, the van she was driving traveled off Highway 190 at the Livingston-Daviess county line; struck an embankment and overturned on its top. The westbound van was demolished.

The highway patrol reports 49-year-old Elizabeth Huffman of Jamesport was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The patrol listed her injuries as serious in the mid-afternoon Monday accident

The Chillicothe fire department was called to use its extrication equipment at the scene of the accident. Upon arrival, officials found the van upside down in a ditch. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle still in her seat with the seatbelt on. The department used hydraulic rescue tools to cut away the front passenger door and the B post to gain access and the patient was removed and placed in an ambulance.

