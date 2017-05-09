Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves bids for internet access

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved a bid for internet service as well as an educational broadband service signal lease agreement at its meeting Monday evening.

The board approved GRM’s bid for internet service and the educational broadband service signal lease agreement in principle with Mid States Services LLC was approved.

The board moved to seek bids for occupational and physical therapy and custodial services.

After an executive session, the board announced it offered teaching contracts to Toby Saale, Sarah Pauley, and Wesley Enyeart.

It also approved an extra duty contract for Brooke Chapman.

Superintendent David Probasco was offered a new contract through the 2018-2019 school year with a salary of $83,500.

Like this: Like Loading...