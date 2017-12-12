Jamesport man hurt in crash west of Trenton

The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport man sustained minor injuries when his sports utility vehicle overturned five miles west of Trenton Tuesday morning.

Thirty-two-year-old Jared Perkins traveled east on Missouri 6 when the vehicle ran off the south side of the road and struck a guardrail before overturning. The SUV came to rest on its wheels facing west on the south side of the road and had extensive damage.

The Patrol reports Perkins did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident and refused treatment at the scene.

