Jamesport Junior Livestock Fair Parade to be held Saturday morning

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the Jamesport Junior Livestock Fair Parade Saturday morning, July 29.

Parade lineup starts at the Baptist Church in Jamesport at 9 o’clock, and the parade begins at 10 o’clock.

Parade categories include best of show as well as best business, organization, tractor, car, horse drawn, youth, family, individual, and motorcycle with medals awarded after the parade.

There is no entry fee, however, donations will be accepted.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association at 660-684-6969 for more information or to pre-register.

