Jamesport Community Association to sponsor handcrafted furniture and crafts auction

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the 11th Annual Handcrafted Furniture and Crafts Auction next month.

The event will be held at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport March 10th starting at 9 o’clock in the morning and will include items made by the Amish; dining, living, bedroom, kitchen, and office furniture; quilts; and crafts. Food and drinks will also be available.

More information can be found on the Jamesport website, the Jamesport, Missouri Facebook page, or by calling 660-684-6146.

