Jamesport Community Association seeks performers for Christmas show

The Jamesport Community Association is looking for people interested in performing music during Jamesport’s Christmas Craft Show and Festival.

Jamesport Community Association President Wayne Scott says anyone may perform during the festival November 24th and 25th. He suggests church groups and others could sing Christmas carols.

Event Coordinator Misty Scott tells that a group of four individuals will perform on the stage of the high school Saturday.

Call Misty Scott at Simply Primitive at 660-684-6969 for more information on performing.

