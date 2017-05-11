Jamesport City Council raises mowing fees

Local News May 11, 2017May 11, 2017 KTTN News
The Jamesport City Council approved an amendment to city code at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The amendment reverses the ordinance that previously set business license fees at a higher fee.

The council also approved to raise the mowing fee to $125 per hour for residents whose yards are left unattended.

The council agreed to replace three front heads and impellers for the pump stations. That cost will be $2,600 each plus the cost of labor to Hickman Environmental.

Approved was the installation of no-parking signs on the east side of Allen Lane and on both sides of First Street west of Highway 190.

Mayor Ray Bontrager appointed Gary Alexander as mayor pro-tem, Geoff Eads as street commissioner, Freda Garner for cemetery, and Rob Murphy for finance.

In a closed session, the council voted to hire Robert Cowherd with Chapman and Cowherd of Chillicothe.

