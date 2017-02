The Jamesport City Council voted to accept two ordinances Monday evening.

One ordinance revises the Jamesport aldermen qualifications.

The other ordinance prohibits the placement of mobile homes in Jamesport, requires anchors and tie downs for any mobile or manufactured home not attached to a permanent foundation, and regulates the location of manufactured homes.

The city council also approved the July 2015-June 2016 year end audit.

Like this: Like Loading...