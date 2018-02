The Jamesport City Council amended an ordinance regarding factory-built homes at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The amendment says no person shall place any factory-built home within Jamesport with a date of manufacture prior to 10 years before the date of placement.

The council also approved an ordinance vacating and discontinuing a portion of a public street. City Clerk Shelley Page says Elm Street north of Main Street to Old Highway 6 was discontinued.

