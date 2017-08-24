Jamesport Board of Education sets tax rate

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education set its tax rate at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The total rate is $4.2795 which combines the new set rate and the temporary rate. The combined rate is down $.3969 from last year.

The board accepted a bid for bread from Graves as well as bids for various surplus items and approved the bus routes as presented as well as an edit to the student handbook.

During an executive session for personnel, the board offered an intent-to-employ to Paula Pierce to work part-time in the daycare pending a background check, The board offered an extra duty contract to Kailee Schlaufman for junior high track.

The board updated the substitute teacher list as well.

