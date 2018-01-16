Jamesport Board of Education approves resolution for April ballot issue

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved a resolution at its meeting January 10th to place a measure on the April ballot to continue its tax levy. The current levy is 25 cents.

The board also moved to seek bids for a nine-month certificate of deposit. The funds are being reinvested following the receipt of local tax dollars in December and January.

A mid-year comparison of the budget was presented to the board. It showed current revenues and expenditures are in line with budgeted amounts and similar to the prior year.

In an executive session, Lily Simons was selected to represent the district of the Missouri School Boards Association Belcher Scholarship.

The substitute teacher list was updated, and the superintendent evaluation was presented.

