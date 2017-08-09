Jamesport Board of Education approves partnership

The Jamesport Tri-County approved partnering with the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The partnership will provide more scholarship opportunities for graduates.

The board also approved the student handbook, the Local Compliance Plan for Special Education, and the annual secretary of the board report.

The board selected the one year rate from Home Exchange Bank for a CD.

It reviewed bids and discussed surplus items.

An executive session was held for personnel matters and student records.

A tax rate hearing will be held in the superintendent’s office the evening of August 23 at 6 o’clock.

