Jamesport Board of Education approves health insurance

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved health insurance matters, purchase service contracts, bids, and lunch prices at its meeting Thursday evening.

The board accepted Mike Keith Insurance Agency’s proposal to secure health insurance and approved Lifestyles as the health insurance carrier for 2017-2018.

It established updated contributions to the health insurance benefits as presented by the administration.

The board will pay for the Preferred Provider Organization plan, and the board set the maximum contribution to premiums and health savings account at $438.

Purchase service contracts were approved from the Missouri School Boards Association for speech, Terwilleger, LLC for occupational and physical therapy, and Dunks/Ybarra Cleaning Services for cleaning.

The board accepted bids from Anderson Erickson for milk as well as bids from Landes Oil and MFA for fuel. The bid for bread was tabled.

The board approved lunch prices for next school year.

Student prices will remain the same, and adult prices will increase 25 cents to $2.50.

The board declared items as surplus property as presented as well as voted to cash the maturing CD and request bids for reinvestment at the August meeting.

It also approved new rates and updates to the daycare handbook as well as updates to the employee handbook and a revised school calendar.

Following an executive session, the board offered an intent to employ pending a background check to Kailee Cowan for a paraprofessional position.

The board also offered an extra duty contract to Cowan for assistant softball.

Like this: Like Loading...