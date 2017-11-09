Jamesport Board of Education approves coop agreements with Gallatin

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved two cooperative agreements with Gallatin at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The agreements are for varsity spring baseball in 2019 and junior high football for fall 2018. Tri-County will be the host school for baseball. Gallatin will be the host school for junior high football.

The board set the dates for filing for the school board as December 12th through January 16th.

Candidates may file from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Candidates will not be able to file on days school is not in session due to inclement weather.

The board entered into an executive session.

