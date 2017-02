A soup supper will be held at the Jameson Lions Hall the evening of February 11th from 5 to 8 o’clock.

The menu includes soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, and assorted desserts.

Attendees can eat as much as they want and pay what they want with carry out orders also be available.

All proceeds will go to the Jameson Community Betterment Organization.

