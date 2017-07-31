Jameson Picnic set to begin August 10

The dates for this year’s Jameson Picnic are August 10 through the 12.

Several events are scheduled for the Jameson city park. Persons attending are asked to take lawn chairs.

Thursday, August 10 include a talent show with four age divisions. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third. The Tribe of Mic-O-Say Dancers performs after the talent show. Magic will then be presented by entertainer David Sandy.

Friday eveing August 11 at Jameson includes a baby show and the selection of a Little Mister and Miss. There are five age groups for the baby show. The little mister and miss only involves three and four year old children. Music from the 50’s and 60′ will be presented that night by the Fabulous Torques.

Saturday August 12 events include a parade. Registration will be at the high school.

Other events include the lawn tractor pull; games for all ages; co-ed “washers tournament” plus an auction. Proceeds from the auction go to Jameson Lions Club.

The evening concludes with country music and classic rock by “Dammit Jim” and his band. Mustang Amusements are to be available at the park. Free drawings are listed each night after the entertainment.

The 126th annual picnic is sponsored by Jameson Lions Club. Persons can take their old eye glasses and hearing aids to the park during the picnic and donate them to the Lions Club of Jameson.

Contacts for more information include Jan Duly, Jim Duly, and Beth Wheeler.

