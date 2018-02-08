Jameson community to host fundraiser

Jameson, Missouri

If you’re the type of person who enjoys sitting around chatting with folks over a cup of coffee, then you might want to check out what’s going on next month in Jameson. 

The small community is hosting an all-you-can-eat taco dinner fundraiser which will benefit the Village of Jameson.  The dinner will be served at the Jameson Lions Hall the evening of March 3rd from 5 o’clock to 7:30 and will include a taco buffet, dessert, and drinks.

Free will donations will be accepted with proceeds going to the Village of Jameson.

