Jailbreak Poker Run set for September 9

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the Seventh Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next month.

The poker run will start at the old Grundy County Jailhouse on 8th Street September 9.

Registration will start at noon, and a parade will begin at 1 o’clock with the poker run to travel a 140-mile route of north Missouri.

The Rotary will hold a fish fry dinner at the Rock Barn with the cost set at $25 for a bike or vehicle, $40 per couple, and $5 per extra hand. The cost includes a poker hand and the fish fry.

The ride will conclude with prizes at the Trenton Elks Lodge with $500 awarded for the best hand, and $50 awarded for the worst hand.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Call the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324, visit Trenton Chamber website, or go check the Facebook page for more information.

