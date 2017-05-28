“It Only Takes One program” recognizes two area high schools

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recognized two area schools for their achievements in the “It Only Takes One program” for the 2016-2017 school year.

Bucklin High School received a bronze banner for 91% of students buckling up as well as a $500 grant as an educational campaign winner.

Chillicothe High School also received a $500 grant as an educational campaign winner.

Schools conduct an initial seat belt survey at the beginning of the program at the start of the school year; begin an educational campaign to educate young drivers about seat belt use, help reduce traffic crash injuries, and save lives, and conduct a second survey at the end of the campaign in March to measure the impact the program had on the students’ safe driving habits.

Each school is judged on its school and/or community outreach during the educational campaign.

A group of judges awarded three Northwest Missouri schools with grants to help further educate the school and community on safe driving practices.

Schools with 91% or more of their students buckling up received statewide recognition and a banner to display.

Thirty-five Northwest Missouri schools participated the past school year.

