IRS Scammers hit Chillicothe residents

The Chillicothe Police Department kept busy over the weekend, and are informing the public about an IRS scam that is hitting the area.

A person is calling residents claiming to work for the IRS or U.S. Treasury and claiming there is a problem with your taxes or unpaid taxes. They then threaten to call the police and have them arrest you if you don’t provide them with the information they want. One possible phone number being used is 301-969-2307 but the number can be “spoofed” from anywhere. The department urges residents not give them your information and to simply hang up. The IRS does not call residents and threaten them with phone calls.

Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash on private property in the 2800 block of Hornet Rd. A vehicle driven by Joshua Ryan Kille was backing from a parking spot and impacted a vehicle driven by Connie Sue Jones causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Officers took a report of careless driving and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of S. Washington St. and the 400 block of Cowgill St. The investigation is on-going.

Officers took a report of possible property damage in the 1700 block of Deringer Dr.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Williams St. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Officers were dispatched to check the well-being in the 400 block of Mack St.

Officers conducted an investigation of possible drug possession in the 400 block of Clay St. The investigation has been closed.

