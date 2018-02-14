Iowa man life-flighted after crash in Gentry County

A resident of Clarinda, Iowa was injured Tuesday night in an accident seven miles south of Darlington in Gentry County.

The highway patrol reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nelson was taken by medical helicopter (Life Net air ambulance) to University of Kansas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The report noted Nelson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the accident and neither was the driver of the car, whom the highway patrol listed as 21-year-old James Drake of Blockton, Iowa. The highway patrol indicated he was not hurt.

According to investigators, a southbound car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the east side of Route H, struck a MoDOT sign, went down an embankment, struck several trees before coming to a stop on its passenger side, demolishing the car.

