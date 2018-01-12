Investigation leads Chillicothe authorities to local residence

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the sheriff’s office developed information Wednesday through a fugitive investigation that an adult male, wanted by authorities for a parole warrant, was possibly armed with a handgun at a residence on the east side of Chillicothe.

Cox says the sheriff’s office, Chillicothe Police Department, and the Highway Patrol surrounded the home, and authorities made contact with the homeowner when she arrived. He notes a consent to search was given, but there was no one in the home.

The fugitive was not found, and an investigation continues.

