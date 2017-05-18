Inmate alleges forced ‘fight nights’ at Missouri jail

NEVADA, Mo. (AP) — An inmate alleges in a lawsuit that he was forced to participate in “fight nights” at least nine times at a southwest Missouri jail.

Alexander Trexel is seeking more than $100 million in punitive damages in the suit filed Monday in Vernon County. He was jailed there on felony stealing and misdemeanor trespassing charges before being transferred Tuesday to Cedar County.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2qrOAcO ) reports that Trexel alleges he required stitches for a cut above his eye and suffers from “fear and anxiety.” Trexel’s attorney, Dustin Dunfield, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says the jail has security cameras that cover “most of” its grounds. He says the county’s policy is not to comment on pending litigation.

