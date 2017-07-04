A tractor cruise, all school reunion, watermelon, and fireworks will be part of the Independence Day activities in Mercer County today.

The tractor cruise will leave the Smithfield headquarters north of Princeton at 1:30 this afternoon. The tractors will leave the Smithfield main office at 2nd Drive, go north to Lineville, and return to Smithfield.

The all-school reunion will be at the Smithfield Education Center at 5 o’clock this evening. It is open to all graduates of the Princeton R-5 School District.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will offer free watermelon at the Smithfield headquarters tonight at 8 o’clock.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk.

