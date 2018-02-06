I-35 crash injures three south of Cameron

Residents of Brookfield, Independence, and Hannibal were injured in a two-vehicle accident last night on Interstate 35 in Clinton County five miles south of Cameron.

Receiving minor injuries were 40-year-old Stephanie Morris of Brookfield, 58-year-old Dennis Reed of Independence, and 67-year-old Linda Immegart of Hannibal. All were taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital. Morris was a passenger in the pickup truck driven by Reed.

The two vehicles were southbound on Interstate 35 when an SUV driven by Immegart was in the driving lane and a pickup driven by Reed was in the passing lane. The highway patrol noted Reed attempted a lane change but his pickup hit the rear of the sports utility vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest along the shoulders of the highway.

Vehicle damage ranged from moderate to extensive in the 9:05 Monday night accident.

