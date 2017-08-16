Hylee Thomas named Wright Memorial Hospital Employee of the Quarter

Hylee Thomas, a laboratory phlebotomist at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for second quarter 2017.

Gary Jordan, Chief Executive Officer, presented the award to Thomas at a ceremony held in her honor on August 15, 2017.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Thomas’s co-workers said, “Hylee is passionate about her job, a team player, and always wants what is best for her patients. She has been an employee at Wright Memorial for 12 years and has worked in multiple departments during her tenure, although the majority of that time has been in the laboratory. Hylee is respected by her fellow co-workers inside and outside of the lab. We are blessed to have an employee like Hylee many here not only call a co-worker but a friend.”

In recognition of the award, Thomas received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, three eStore vouchers, a gift certificate to the hospital gift shop, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgement in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

