Hy-Vee Homefront initiative assists those who have served America

To honor our nation’s veterans, Hy-Vee is encouraging its customers to join its Hy-Vee Homefront initiative and help the men and women who have served America. The Hy-Vee Homefront initiative is comprised of several company efforts, including Hy-Vee’s “Round Up for the Homefront” program, complimentary Veterans Day breakfasts at all Hy-Vee stores, Honor Flights, and veterans and military member employee recruitment.

‘Round Up’ Contributions Accepted Throughout November

Through the Hy-Vee “Round Up for the Homefront” program, customers can join Hy-Vee in supporting veterans and military members when they check out now through Nov. 30 at the company’s 246 grocery stores across eight Midwestern states. Customers can participate by simply “rounding up” their purchases to the next dollar — or a desired dollar amount — at the checkout. Hy-Vee will match customer donations, up to $100,000.

In addition, customers may also donate through Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online. The online shopping service will allow customers to contribute $1 or $5 per order to support veterans.

All proceeds from Hy-Vee’s Round-Up program benefit Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, the Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

Hope for the Warriors is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for post-9/11 service members, their families and the families of the fallen who have sustained physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty. Operation First Response helps meet the immediate personal and financial needs of wounded military members and their families. The Puppy Jake Foundation raises, trains and provides service dogs to veterans. And, the American Red Cross alleviates suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing volunteers.

Veterans Day Breakfasts to Serve 90,000

In addition to Hy-Vee’s Round Up effort, Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. Nov. 11 falls on a Saturday this year. Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 veterans and service members at its 246 stores.

For more information about the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, the organizations that benefit and how you can get involved, visit www.hy-vee.com/homefront.

