Hy-Vee accepting customer donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced they will be accepting customers’ donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hy-Vee will match all donations received from August 30 to September 30, up to $100,000. Funds will be provided to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts, including supporting volunteer efforts, opening shelters and providing meals and other supplies.

“No matter where we are from, we all stand with the people of Texas impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, president, and CEO of Hy-Vee. “We look forward to working with customers to bolster relief efforts for this unprecedented and catastrophic event.”

Hy-Vee customers will have the ability to donate $1 or $5 amounts at the cash register of any Hy-Vee store. Customers will be able to add the amount to their purchase or donate separately if they are not purchasing groceries. Hy-Vee will match customer and partner donations up to $100,000. In addition, the company will partner with the American Red Cross to distribute the funds.

“Due to the generous efforts of Hy-Vee and its customers we can help meet the historic need coming from Texans as the result of Hurricane Harvey,” said Leslie Schaffer, regional executive, Iowa Region of American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross provides volunteers, shelters, and supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. As of Sunday, August 27, the American Red Cross has mobilized material resources to shelter up to 52,000 individuals and expects to have 4,000 to 5,000 workers on the ground by the end of the week as the weather improves. More than 40 volunteers from the Iowa Region of the American Red Cross have been assigned to Texas. Additionally, they have sent six Emergency Response Vehicles from Des Moines.

