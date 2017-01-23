Humphreys man arrested on weapons charge

Police arrested a Humphreys man in Trenton Saturday with felony charges filed by the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

25-year-old John Jackson Millar faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Bond is $15,000 cash pending an appearance Tuesday in Associate Division of the Grundy County circuit court.

Court information describes the weapon as Sten MK II firearm and the warrant said Millar is a convicted felon under the laws of Missouri.

Previous convictions include from last year: possession of a controlled substance and no valid driver’s license in Sullivan County as well as a forgery in Livingston County.

Like this: Like Loading...