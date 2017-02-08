Human skull fund in Missouri state park

UNION, Mo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a human skull was found in an eastern Missouri state park.

A man who was at Robertsville State Park searching for deer antlers that are shed this time of year called police Tuesday morning. He found the skull near the Shiloh Cemetery at the park in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton says authorities are searching to see if they can find other remains or evidence. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

