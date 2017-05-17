Human remains identified as missing Missouri woman

VANDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in an abandoned home in northeast Missouri are those of a missing woman.

Vandalia Police Chief Chris Hammann says dental records were used to identify the body as that of 38-year-old Jennifer Middleton.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qow7hp ) Middleton’s boyfriend, 58-year-old John Lue, of Vandalia, was arrested in early May on suspicion of abandoning her corpse.

Police arrested Lue the night the remains were discovered in his abandoned home. Lue was living in a shed on the same property.

Investigators say Middleton was reported missing in April but she likely was missing for a couple of years.

The cause of death has not been determined.

