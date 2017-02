ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Investigators in St. Charles County say human remains have been found in a burn pile.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/2lf2wWe ) reports that the remains were found in a field around 4:30 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated part of the county. Police are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Authorities say it is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

