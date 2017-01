At Chillicothe, Howard Marshall was recently recognized for his 8 years of service to the Livingston County Ambulance District Board of Directors.

New appointees to the board, Darrel Rinehart Junior, and Ken Lauhoff have been sworn in by Livingston County Clerk Sherry Parks.

Other members of the board are Richard Smith, Bill Hayen, and Ron Garber.

