House to be moved from Trenton to rural Grundy County on Wednesday

Three utility companies serving the Trenton area are involved when a house is physically moved Wednesday from its current location within the city of Trenton to a location in rural Grundy County.

The house, jacked up in preparation for the upcoming move, is off the southwest corner of 9th and Harris. We’re told the house is to be moved to a location northeast of Tindall starting about 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.

KCP&L, as well as Grundy Electric Cooperative, have planned electric outages for affected customers along the route tomorrow. Grundy Electric reports it will use an automated calling service to alert affected customers so they can plan to be without power.

Trenton City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton says TMU workers have completed their power line work in preparation for the house move thus no power outage is anticipated for TMU.

The police department is expected to escort the house movers, with the over-sized load, through Trenton.

