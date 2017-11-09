House panel seeks solutions to cost spikes in state’s health care markets

Health News

A Missouri House panel seeking to fix problems in Missouri’s health care markets gathered Wednesday.  Among the options it’s considering is adopting a plan by the Trump administration to let states opt out of some of the 10 essential health benefits required under Obamacare.

Chris Molendorp with the Missouri Hospital Association says the advantage or detriment of letting states downsize essential benefits is yet to be determined.

 

 

Required benefits under Obamacare include emergency services, hospitalization, prescription drugs and maternity care.

